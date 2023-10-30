Trending Now
Namibia hosts 63rd Windhoek Oktoberfest
Art & Culture

Namibia hosts 63rd Windhoek Oktoberfest

October 30, 2023

WINDHOEK, Oct. 30 — The 63rd edition of the Windhoek Oktoberfest ended on Saturday in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

“The Windhoek Oktoberfest is an event that is meticulously designed and eagerly anticipated by festival enthusiasts. As the Windhoek festival continues to attract a growing international audience, our goal is to provide a world-class festival experience,” said Nico Gericke, project manager of Namibia Breweries Limited, in a statement.

The two-day event features a diverse array of culinary delights and beverages, including the traditional Festbier brewed exclusively for the Windhoek Oktoberfest.

The traditional German beer festival is held annually at the end of October, where nostalgic people bring out their Bavarian costumes and celebrate German culture.  (Xinhua)

