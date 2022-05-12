Trending Now
Home National Namibia’s football governing body wallowing in debt
Namibia’s football governing body wallowing in debt
National

Namibia’s football governing body wallowing in debt

May 12, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 12 — The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has a debt of just over 23 million Namibia dollars (approx. 1.5 million US dollars) which has been accumulated mostly over the past year and a half, the country’s FIFA Normalization Committee revealed Wednesday at a press briefing in Windhoek.
The annual funds received from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are primarily for running the NFA office, and this funding is only sufficient for the above mentioned, according to FIFA Normalization Committee Chairperson Bisey Uirab.
“Where the NFA meets certain criteria, we can apply for additional funding from FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to cover specific projects. The additional monies received from current sponsors cover only a fraction of national team expenses and specific competitions,” he added.
According to Uirab, in addition, the NFA requires sponsorship for all the domestic leagues and all activities from other departments.
“We have started to address the governance, administration and financial challenges faced by the NFA, but funding to run various programs for the NFA remains a challenge,” he said.
Uirab said the committee is currently in the process of engaging various stakeholders including the government through their line ministry, FIFA, CAF and local sponsors to address these financial challenges to ensure the sport returns to normalcy.
The normalization committee was appointed by FIFA to rid the NFA of poor administration and alleged mismanagement of funds. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Female corpse discovered in Rundu

February 28, 2018

Malawi main opposition parties seal an alliance

March 20, 2020

Zambian miners stage protest against inciteful opposition politicians

November 15, 2018

S.Korea offers assistance to China to help tackle...

January 30, 2020

Learners launch National Health Campaign

August 31, 2017

Zimbabwe opposition stages second post-election demonstration calling for...

November 29, 2018

Tanzanian president orders police chief to sack corrupt,...

March 4, 2019

Team Nudo petitions town councils

June 14, 2018

Man stabbed to death at Otjerunda

April 9, 2018

Shootings across U.S. kills 6

June 10, 2019