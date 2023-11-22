Namibian private airline to launch new route linking Windhoek, Victoria Falls in 2024

WINDHOEK, Nov. 22 — Namibian private airline, FlyNamibia, on Tuesday announced the planned launch of the new Windhoek-Victoria Falls service, commencing on April 4, 2024.

FlyNamibia Managing Director Andre Compion said in a statement that flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport and the iconic Zimbabwean resort town famous for its spectacular waterfalls.

“This new route is a key element in FlyNamibia’s network expansion strategy, which aims to enhance regional connectivity and promote tourism within Namibia, and position Windhoek as an alternative gateway to the region,” Compion said.







According to Compion, by connecting Windhoek and Victoria Falls, the airline will create new travel opportunities for tourists and also for business travellers. “In doing so, FlyNamibia will stimulate much-needed tourism while also fostering trade, commerce, and broader economic activity between Namibia and Zimbabwe.”

The airline anticipates positive impacts on the tourism sector, benefiting tour operators, hospitality and accommodation businesses, as well as safari excursions and adventure travel operators. (Xinhua)