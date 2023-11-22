Namibia’s High Court to Rule on Decriminalisation of Gay Sex

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, November 22 — Namibia’s High Court is on track to deliver a landmark judgment in May that could lead to the decriminalization of gay sex in the southern African nation. The case, initiated by LGBTQIA+ advocate Friedel Dausab, contends that the criminalization of sodomy and related offences is unconstitutional. The court heard arguments in October, and the decision holds significant implications for LGBTQIA+ rights in Namibia.

The laws under scrutiny are remnants of the common law offences inherited from Namibia’s time as a South African colony until 1990. Currently, individuals can be arrested under the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 for offences related to sodomy. Dausab argues that these laws violate constitutional rights, including equality, dignity, and freedom of association.

A 2021 Ministry of Justice report recommended repealing these laws, citing interference with the constitutional right to dignity and the misconception that homosexuality itself is illegal in Namibia. While these laws have been rarely enforced, LGBTQIA+ advocate Daniel Digashu emphasizes that they contribute to the exclusion, discrimination, and hatred of the LGBTQIA+ community.







Namibia has shown a mixed record on LGBTQIA+ rights. The Supreme Court affirmed residency rights for same-sex couples married abroad but overturned a decision granting citizenship to children born through surrogacy to same-sex parents. Parliament attempted to circumvent recognizing same-sex marriages conducted abroad by passing a bill to ban such unions, currently awaiting President Hage Geingob’s decision.

Decriminalization could have a positive impact, fostering greater acceptance and tolerance for the queer community in Namibia, according to LGBTQ+ activist Hildegard Titus. It could lead to LGBTQIA+ individuals being covered by anti-discrimination laws and enjoying equal rights under family law, potentially reducing stigma and violence. Several civil society organizations, including Equal Namibia, have advocated for repealing the sodomy law to improve access to healthcare and address the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Namibia’s potential decriminalization of gay sex aligns with regional trends, as other countries in southern Africa, such as Angola, Botswana, Seychelles, Mozambique, and Lesotho, have already repealed similar laws in the past decade. The outcome of this case will likely shape the landscape of LGBTQIA+ rights in Namibia and send a powerful message of acceptance and justice.