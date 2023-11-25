Chaplains at the Forefront: NDF’s Commitment to Spiritual Wellness

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Grootfontein, November 25 – The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) Chaplaincy commenced its Annual Conference on Thursday at the Lt Gen Dimo Hamaambo Garrison. Under the theme “Stressing Key Aspects of Spiritual Life,” the two-day conference aimed to enhance spiritual well-being among military personnel.

The conference brought together NDF chaplains from various units, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue. Discussions focused on reflecting on past experiences, celebrating successes, and addressing critical concerns, particularly centred around enhancing spiritual, moral, social, and psychological support services. Notably, the event underscored the importance of unity and collaboration among chaplains.

A primary objective was to strengthen the bonds among NDF members and their families. Recognizing the challenges faced by military personnel, the conference highlighted the significance of fostering strong relationships between commanders and chaplains at all levels. This approach aims to create a supportive environment prioritizing the spiritual and emotional well-being of NDF personnel.

Chaplains, as spiritual leaders within the military, play a crucial role in providing guidance, counselling, and support to servicemen and women. Their presence and interventions can significantly impact the overall morale and mental health of the military community.

The NDF Chaplaincy’s Annual Conference serves as a testament to the organization’s commitment to nurturing spiritual well-being. By dedicating time and resources to this event, the NDF demonstrates its understanding of the vital role spirituality plays in fostering resilience, unity, and overall wellness among its members.

During the ceremony, Chief of Staff G2, Colonel Eliaser Nelongo, speaking on behalf of Deputy Army Commander Andreas Diyeve, emphasized the critical role of NDF chaplains in nurturing the spiritual wellness of military personnel. He urged them to set a good example by promoting a healthy and peaceful lifestyle while upholding Namibia’s territorial integrity with courage and determination.

Nelongo expressed high expectations for the conference, emphasizing its critical role in empowering individuals to face life’s challenges. He also highlighted the importance of sharing problems and cultivating a healthy nation to create a happier society.

The NDF hopes that the outcomes of this event will lead to improved spiritual support services, enhanced collaboration between commanders and chaplains, and ultimately contribute to the overall well-being of the military community.

In a world where the demands on military personnel are ever-increasing, initiatives like the NDF Chaplaincy’s Annual Conference serve as a reminder that nurturing the spiritual dimension is an essential component of overall wellness. By prioritizing spiritual well-being, the NDF demonstrates its commitment to supporting its personnel and ensuring their holistic development.