Namibia to Host Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) 2024

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Oct. 6 — Namibia is eagerly preparing to host the prestigious Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) from June 25 to 27, 2024. AHIF, renowned as the premier tourism and hotel investment conference in Africa, draws a global audience, including prominent hotel owners, investors, financiers, and advisors.

The event will take place at the Mövenpick and Mercure hotels, both of which are undergoing substantial renovations following their acquisition in 2021 by Kasada Capital Management, a leading real estate private equity platform specializing in Africa’s hospitality sector. The AHIF event will also mark the grand reopening of these two properties.

Delegates attending AHIF will have the unique opportunity to embark on a weekend “safari” before the conference. This immersive experience will include visits to Namibia’s key hospitality investment projects and iconic tourist attractions, ranging from awe-inspiring desert landscapes to thrilling safaris featuring endangered wildlife. These trips will serve as both educational excursions and networking opportunities, particularly as attendees from AviaDev, Africa’s premier airline route development conference, will also participate.

Namibia’s tourism sector had been experiencing consistent growth before the COVID-19 pandemic, with an annual increase of approximately 5% in visitor numbers. However, the pandemic had a severe impact on the industry, resulting in a sharp decline in 2020. Fortunately, there has been a remarkable recovery, with a 98.1% increase in visitors in 2022.

Nangula Uaandja, CEO of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Hosting AHIF 2024 is not only a triumph for Namibia but also a testament to our national potential. We eagerly await the international hospitality investment community to discover the untapped potential of our tourism industry.”

Olivier Granet and David Damiba from Kasada Capital Management shared their pride in partnering with The Bench for AHIF 2024 and emphasized their commitment to enhancing Africa’s hospitality sector.

Matthew Weihs, Managing Director of The Bench, expressed his excitement about AHIF’s debut in a SADC (Southern African Development Community) country. He highlighted the conference’s focus on networking and exploring new opportunities.

AHIF 2024 represents a significant event for Namibia and the African hospitality industry as a whole. It serves as a platform to showcase Namibia’s tourism potential and attract investment to the sector. Additionally, the conference offers invaluable networking opportunities and the chance to explore new avenues of growth and development.