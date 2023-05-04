Namibia Reclaims Top Spot for Press Freedom in Africa

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 4 — Namibia has recently reclaimed the top position for press freedom in Africa, and this is an achievement that should be celebrated. As the 2023 World Press Freedom Index reveals, Namibia is ranked number one in Africa and number 22 out of 180 countries in the world. This achievement is significant, especially as it comes at a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on freedom of expression.

The presidency has expressed its delight in this achievement, noting that the media plays a crucial role in democracy and is essential in keeping the public informed and the government institutions accountable. As the fourth estate, the press is an important pillar of effective governance. Therefore, President Dr Hage G. Geingob has assured the media that he will guarantee freedom of the fourth estate for as long as he is the President of Namibia.

This achievement is a function of the commitment of President Geingob and the government that he leads to upholding the values of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia. The Namibian government’s commitment to transparency and accountability has been critical in ensuring press freedom in the country.

On World Press Freedom Day, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, the Namibian press has an opportunity to reflect on its role in strengthening the quality of Namibian democracy by reporting accurately and fairly. This year’s theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights,” is apt as it highlights the importance of press freedom in promoting and protecting human rights.

The Namibian press should continue to adhere to its Self-Regulatory Code of Ethics, which ensures that journalism is carried out in a professional and ethical manner. This code of ethics is critical in maintaining the integrity of the press and building trust between the media and the public.

President Geingob has been a champion of transparency and accountability as core pillars of effective governance. His commitment to these values has been instrumental in ensuring press freedom in Namibia. It is essential that the Namibian government continues to uphold these values to ensure that press freedom is maintained and strengthened in the country.

In conclusion, Namibia’s achievement in reclaiming the top position for press freedom in Africa is a significant milestone. It demonstrates the commitment of President Geingob and the Namibian government to upholding the values of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia. On World Press Freedom Day, the Namibian press should reflect on its role in strengthening the quality of Namibian democracy and continue to report accurately and fairly. The Namibian government should continue to champion transparency and accountability as core pillars of effective governance to ensure that press freedom is maintained and strengthened in the country. – Namibia Daily News