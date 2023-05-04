Trending Now
Home National Cassinga Day: A Day of Remembrance and Reflection for Namibia
Cassinga Day: A Day of Remembrance and Reflection for Namibia
National

Cassinga Day: A Day of Remembrance and Reflection for Namibia

May 4, 2023

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 4 — President Dr Hage G. Geingob of Namibia has released a statement on the 45th anniversary of the Cassinga massacre, a tragic event that saw hundreds of innocent Namibians lose their lives at the hands of apartheid South Africa’s military forces. The president remembers the events of May 4, 1978, as one of the many “rivers of blood” that had to be crossed before Namibians could gain their freedom.

The Cassinga settlement was a refugee centre in Angola where Namibians fleeing their occupied country could prepare for resistance. However, in 1978, the South African military launched a brutal attack on the settlement, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. The president notes that this massacre was meant to instil fear and discourage the continuation of Namibia’s liberation struggle, but it only strengthened the resolve and unity of the Namibian people.

Dr. Geingob remembers the selfless solidarity of the People of Angola, the People of Cuba, and the People of the former Soviet Union, and of all progressive internationalist forces that stood with them during this darkest hour in the history of Namibia. In particular, he thanks the Cuban people and their leaders, who, during the Cassinga attack, dispatched a contingent of Cuban internationalist forces that heroically defended the helpless Namibian refugees against the numerically stronger South African aggressors. Many Cuban soldiers were killed and wounded, and Cuba has paid for Namibia’s freedom with the blood of its martyrs.

The president calls for Namibians to commit to holding hands and working together to bring about economic transformation in the country. He reminds everyone that this is not only a day to commemorate the selfless acts of sacrifice but also a day to reaffirm patriotism and foster a true sense of pride and duty towards the nation. Namibians must safeguard their hard-won freedom by rejecting all forms of hate speech, ethnicity, tribalism, racism, and divisive language that incite violence. They must redouble their efforts to attain victory in the Second Struggle for Economic Liberation of all Namibians, guided by the same spirit of unity of purpose and camaraderie as One Namibia and One Nation.

President Dr. Geingob concludes by thanking all veterans, heroes, and heroines of the Liberation Struggle, both the living and the fallen, in honour of Cassinga Day. Their heroic sacrifices will continue to inspire Namibians as they build a more inclusive, united, and prosperous Namibian House. Long live the Republic of Namibia. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 37
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN General Assembly confirms appointment of Grynspan as...

June 12, 2021

Zambia plans to establish climate financing vehicle

November 14, 2022

BoN maintains repo rate at 6,75 per cent

April 11, 2018

Man mutilates private parts of minor before raping...

October 29, 2018

Nedbank Namibia and Rössing Foundation partner for education...

February 28, 2023

Namibia’s suspended cricketer apologizes to affected parties after...

June 14, 2019

Namibia’s banking sector remains profitable in 2021: report

April 1, 2022

Eleven African under-20 national teams will compete in...

April 6, 2019

Onaushe Combined School, latest beneficiary of the MTC...

June 5, 2022

NIMT double murder suspect to appear in court...

April 23, 2019