Cassinga Day: A Day of Remembrance and Reflection for Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 4 — President Dr Hage G. Geingob of Namibia has released a statement on the 45th anniversary of the Cassinga massacre, a tragic event that saw hundreds of innocent Namibians lose their lives at the hands of apartheid South Africa’s military forces. The president remembers the events of May 4, 1978, as one of the many “rivers of blood” that had to be crossed before Namibians could gain their freedom.

The Cassinga settlement was a refugee centre in Angola where Namibians fleeing their occupied country could prepare for resistance. However, in 1978, the South African military launched a brutal attack on the settlement, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. The president notes that this massacre was meant to instil fear and discourage the continuation of Namibia’s liberation struggle, but it only strengthened the resolve and unity of the Namibian people.

Dr. Geingob remembers the selfless solidarity of the People of Angola, the People of Cuba, and the People of the former Soviet Union, and of all progressive internationalist forces that stood with them during this darkest hour in the history of Namibia. In particular, he thanks the Cuban people and their leaders, who, during the Cassinga attack, dispatched a contingent of Cuban internationalist forces that heroically defended the helpless Namibian refugees against the numerically stronger South African aggressors. Many Cuban soldiers were killed and wounded, and Cuba has paid for Namibia’s freedom with the blood of its martyrs.

The president calls for Namibians to commit to holding hands and working together to bring about economic transformation in the country. He reminds everyone that this is not only a day to commemorate the selfless acts of sacrifice but also a day to reaffirm patriotism and foster a true sense of pride and duty towards the nation. Namibians must safeguard their hard-won freedom by rejecting all forms of hate speech, ethnicity, tribalism, racism, and divisive language that incite violence. They must redouble their efforts to attain victory in the Second Struggle for Economic Liberation of all Namibians, guided by the same spirit of unity of purpose and camaraderie as One Namibia and One Nation.

President Dr. Geingob concludes by thanking all veterans, heroes, and heroines of the Liberation Struggle, both the living and the fallen, in honour of Cassinga Day. Their heroic sacrifices will continue to inspire Namibians as they build a more inclusive, united, and prosperous Namibian House. Long live the Republic of Namibia. – Namibia Daily News