Cycling for Change: Blush Foundation Takes on Namib Desert Challenge to Empower Girls

SWAKOPMUND, November 27 — In the coastal town of Swakopmund, a determined team is gearing up for a challenge that goes beyond the typical test of endurance—the annual Nedbank Desert Dash. These individuals represent the Blush Foundation team, a group of social cyclists united by their passion for cycling and a profound cause: eradicating period poverty in Namibia.

Across Namibia, many young girls face structural disenfranchisement due to their menstrual cycle, a natural occurrence. Termed “period poverty,” these girls lack access to sanitary products, a barrier leading to missed school days and a hindered educational journey. This issue resonates deeply within the team, particularly with the leader, Alden Strauss, a 52-year-old cycling enthusiast who has witnessed firsthand how small changes can create significant societal shifts. The objective is clear—to bring equal opportunity and lasting change to the lives of these young girls.

Through dedicated trustees like visionaries Charlene Hartung and Johnathan Harris, and the collaborative efforts of Strauss and Beatrice Schultz, the Blush Foundation is committed to raising awareness and funds to provide sanitary products. Their hands-on approach involves fundraising, procuring supplies, and, with the help of community volunteers, ensuring these products reach girls in schools, especially in remote areas where they are most needed. The team’s participation in the Nedbank Desert Dash, a 24-hour event through the Namib desert, becomes an exercise in perseverance and planning—qualities essential for the success of their mission. The team members—Eaton Cloete, Lorenzo Hansen, and Marius Janse van Rensburg—bring diverse backgrounds, ages, and professions, all united by their love for cycling and a shared commitment to a positive cause.

“The dedication required for the Nedbank Desert Dash is considerable. Our team balances individual training regimes with group preparation to ensure readiness for the race, both nutritionally and physically. Our greatest challenge lies in aligning our schedules, but we approach it with a spirit of teamwork and do our best to meet up,” remarked Strauss.

Their journey to the starting line has been made possible by sponsorship from Nedbank, signifying a dual purpose: to raise awareness about period poverty in Namibia and ensure that all raised funds go directly to purchasing sanitary products. Strauss expressed gratitude to Nedbank, saying, “We are grateful to Nedbank for their support. With this backing, we can keep our focus on the cause, as no girl should see her potential diminished because of a lack of sanitary products.”

“We often forget that the ease with which we purchase sanitary products is a privilege not shared by all. For countless women and girls who cannot afford or access these essentials, their realities are starkly different. By raising funds, our foundation joins others in the crucial battle to eliminate period poverty. We are immensely thankful for every raffle ticket bought and every donation made, particularly every N$96 that can provide one girl with a year’s supply of pads, ensuring that her education continues uninterrupted,” stated Strauss.

While the Blush Foundation team’s dedication is unwavering, they acknowledge it as a collective effort. They encourage anyone moved by their mission to visit their website at www.allthingscharlie.com/theblushfoundation to learn more about how to support their cause or contact their founder, Charlie Hartung, at me@allthingscharlie.com.