Trans-Kalahari Railway Corridor to Link Namibia and Botswana with Major Transport Network

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 15 — The Trans-Kalahari Railway Project Management Office (TKR-PMO) has taken a significant step forward in advancing the Trans-Kalahari Railway Project, a strategic railway corridor connecting Namibia and Botswana. Twelve companies from France, India, China, and South Africa have expressed their keen interest in funding the feasibility study, signaling a promising collaboration for the development of this crucial regional transport network.

This railway corridor is poised to become a pivotal route for transporting essential commodities such as fuel, iron ore, copper, and coal, facilitating efficient trade between Namibia and Botswana with overseas markets. The potential economic impact of the project is substantial, with expectations of creating thousands of jobs and generating billions of dollars in economic activity.

“The responses received will help in shaping the project requirements, funding model, and anticipated procurement processes and inform Member States on the decisions related to heavy-haul transport,” stated the TKR-PMO.

Currently, the TKR-PMO is diligently evaluating the expressions of interest to shortlist companies for the next phase of the project. The selected companies will be invited to submit proposals for undertaking the feasibility study and contributing to the development of the railway corridor.

The Trans-Kalahari Railway Project emerges as a transformative infrastructure initiative with the potential to significantly boost the economies of Namibia and Botswana. By establishing a crucial link between these two nations, the project is poised to facilitate seamless trade and investment within the Southern African region. The outcome of this venture holds the promise of fostering regional economic growth and strengthening inter-country connectivity.