Namibia marks Small Arms Destruction Day at Walvis Bay

By Foibe Paavo

WALVIS BAY, July 7 – Namibia will commemorate the International Small Arms Destruction Day, on 9 July 2022 at Walvis Bay in Erongo region.

This is an initiative to raise awareness of the threat of weapons that have killed, injured, and used to terrorize millions of innocent people on earth.

Each year, 9 July is remembered as the International Small Arms Destruction Day, a day initiated by the United Nations in 2001, in response to the trafficking of weapons and the danger it poses to humanity.

The day underscores the importance of destroying surplus weapons as a key to reducing illegal arms and building safer societies where citizens can develop their full potential.

According to a statement released today, the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana will witness the event at Swartkoppie, Walvis Bay.

Residents have been warned to take precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of the explosion and to remain calm during the process.