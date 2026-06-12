Namibia launches program to boost drought-resilient farming

WINDHOEK, June 12– Namibia on Thursday launched an agricultural support program to improve drought preparedness and strengthen climate-resilient farming systems in vulnerable regions.

The program, valued at about 2.99 million U.S. dollars, will be implemented across five regions and will provide farming households with agricultural inputs, training and water-efficient technologies, Alfred Sikopo, acting executive director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, said at the launch.

Speaking on behalf of Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani, Sikopo said the program will introduce climate-smart production systems, including solar-powered irrigation, shade-net structures, and hydroponics, to improve productivity under water-scarce conditions.

Key interventions include the distribution of seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, fodder inputs, and farming tools, as well as livestock support such as poultry, rabbits, and animal health kits.

Training programs for farmers and extension officers will also be rolled out through Farmer Field Schools and climate-smart agriculture approaches to promote the adoption of resilient farming practices, Sikopo said.

According to the ministry, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Namibia is providing technical support to the program, including coordination, capacity building, and the implementation of Farmer Field School and Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion approaches. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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