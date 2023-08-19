Trending Now
Current Affairs

NAC Announces Termination of Ground Handling Services by Menzies at Hosea Kutako International Airport

August 19, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, 19 August-In a significant development, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has officially declared the termination of Menzies Aviation (Namibia)’s provision of ground handling services at Hosea Kutako International Airport. The announcement was made by Bisey Uirab, CEO of NAC, who stressed the importance of adhering to the rule of law and ensuring a smooth transition for the new contract holder, Paragon Investment Holdings.

This move follows a prolonged legal battle between Menzies Aviation (Namibia) and NAC. While Menzies had contested their eviction from the airport, the Windhoek High Court’s decision in June last year, followed by the Supreme Court’s confirmation on 9th June this year, authorized the eviction to proceed under the supervision of the deputy sheriff of the High Court.

Having held the ground handling services contract since 2014, Menzies Aviation (Namibia) lost it for the first time in the competitive bidding process of 2022. Despite being evicted, Menzies claimed to have entered into a new agreement with NAC in 2022, arguing that the contract awarded to Paragon Investment Holdings was unlawful. This claim was dismissed by both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Bisey Uirab emphasized that Paragon Investment Holdings is the legitimate provider of ground handling services at Hosea Kutako International Airport. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully with Paragon to ensure the uninterrupted provision of these services.

Meanwhile, Menzies Aviation has responded to the announcement, maintaining that they entered into a fresh agreement with NAC in 2022. This agreement, according to Menzies, requires a 12-month notice before vacating the premises as per the Rent Ordinance. They contend that they are currently operating under this new agreement, contrary to the eviction directive.

The dispute between NAC and Menzies Aviation continues, with conflicting interpretations of agreements and court orders. The outcome of this ongoing conflict will have implications for the provision of ground handling services at Hosea Kutako International Airport. – Namibia Daily News

