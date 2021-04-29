Namibia explores new beef markets in west and central Africa.

WINDHOEK, April 29– Namibia is exploring new markets in west and central Africa in a quest to secure competitive and sustainable markets for the Northern Communal Area’s (NCA) livestock farmers, the country’s meat producer and marketing entity, Meatco said Wednesday.

A delegation from Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Meatco is visiting those regions to engage with business communities on the prospects of exporting beef to that part of Africa, said Meatco spokesperson Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias.

“This week, the Namibian delegation is in Congo Brazzaville engaging with the Brazzaville Chamber of Commerce,” she said, adding that these engagements are made possible through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to Meatco’s Chief Executive Officer Mwilima Mushokabanji, AfCFTA has come at the right time.

“The growth at home strategy should work for Namibia while high priority should be placed on unleashing the potential of the AfCFTA,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mushokabanji said the delegation has already visited Ghana, which offers an opportunity for the NCA meat products.

“Further consultations between the authorities of these countries and Namibia’s Department of Veterinary Services will continue to agree on the conditions for certification to facilitate smooth trade between the two countries,” he concluded. Xinhua