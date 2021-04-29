Namibia’s electricity regulator approves average bulk tariff increase.

WINDHOEK, April 29– Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced an approved average bulk tariff increase effective from July 1, following a two-year non-bulk tariff increase.

After due consideration and in accordance with the tariff review process, the ECB resolved to increase the average bulk tariff from the currently approved tariff of 1.65 Namibia dollars (about 0.12 U.S. dollars) per kilowatt-hour to 1.69 Namibia dollars per kilowatt-hour for the period 2021/2022, ECB Chief Executive Officer Foibe Namene said.

“The ECB is cognisant of the fact that the economy is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but is equally dependent on reliable and affordable electricity supply. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the regulator to ensure a sustainable electricity industry at affordable tariffs,” she added.

Namene said the approved tariff is applicable to Nampower bulk customers that include regional energy distributors, local authorities, regional councils, and mines. Xinhua