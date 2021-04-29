Namibia plans to reduce housing backlog.

WINDHOEK, April 29 — Namibian Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni on Thursday said the authorities are working with the private sector to reduce the country’s housing backlog.

He was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of 132 low-cost housing units in Okahandja, about 60 kilometers outside the capital Windhoek.

Uutoni said Namibia is courting public-private partnerships to cater for low-cost housing for Namibians in the low to medium earning bracket who struggle to access housing loans from the banks.

According to Uutoni, lack of housing is a challenge that Namibia needs to deal with immediately as part of efforts to improve the economic performance and standards of living for Namibians.

Uutoni said the government has set sites to build about 20,000 housing units in the southwest African country through the second phase of the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

“Government has been in partnership with financiers, communities and other partners to deal with housing problem. We want to find a way to work with everyone in order to accelerate the construction and distribution of housing,” he said. Xinhua