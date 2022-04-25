Trending Now
Namibia's hunting season for game, birds to commence in May
Namibia’s hunting season for game, birds to commence in May

April 25, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 25 — Namibia’s hunting season will commence on May 1, with game birds, the large game species consisting of kudu, oryx, and red hartebeest, as well as the small game species of springbok and warthog huntable, the country’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, announced Monday.
The hunting season enables members of the public to hunt certain species of the game at the invitation of a farm owner, lessee of a farm, or a registered conservancy, Namibia’s Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said in a statement.
According to Shifeta, huntable game species can be hunted over the period from May 1 to Aug. 31 in the case of commercial farms of not less than 1,000 hectares and which are enclosed with registered game proof fences and on registered conservancies where quotas have been approved for huntable game species.
“Huntable game birds may be hunted by virtue of a written permission of the owner or lessee of a farm, or piece of land, the size in the extent of not less than 1,000 hectares and which is enclosed with at least an adequate fence, and within the boundaries of registered,” he stressed.
Shifeta also said hunting permits will only be issued to farm owners or lessees, or to the conservancy committees in the case of registered conservancies.
“A fee of 100 Namibia dollars (about 6.39 U.S. dollars) shall apply for each permit and hunting permits cannot be used to take horns (trophies), out of Namibia. No such export may take place without prior permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism,” he added.    (Xinhua)

