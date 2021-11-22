Namibia dehorns 112 rhinoceros this year

Trending Now
November 22, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 22 — In an effort to curb poaching, Namibia has dehorned 112 rhinoceros since the start of this year, said Romeo Muyunda, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Monday.
The dehorned animals consisted of 80 black rhinoceros and 32 white ones, said the spokesperson.
“This is an initiative that has been ongoing since 2014, where we dehorned rhinos located in poaching hotspots. It is part of our interventions to curb poaching. We are aware that this is not enough to stop the killing of our animals, that is why we are bolstering our anti-poaching patrols,” Muyunda said, claiming the country has made major progress in curbing rhinoceros poaching while admitting related incidents are still a challenge.
Since 2018, Namibia has dehorned 778 rhinos. (Xinhua)

