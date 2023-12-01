Huawei and Namibia Forge Digital Partnership to Propel ICT Development

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 1 — In the era of digital transformation, developing countries like Namibia find themselves at a crossroads, facing both challenges and opportunities. The digital divide, exacerbated by financial constraints, stands as a significant obstacle to technological growth. Recognizing this, Huawei Technologies has embarked on a strategic partnership with the Namibian government to catalyze information and communication technology (ICT) investments and cultivate professional skills in the sector. This collaborative venture aims to position Namibia as a key player in the technologically advanced landscape.

Unlocking Economic Growth through Digitalization

In the contemporary interconnected world, digital connectivity serves as the linchpin for economic growth and social development. Advanced nations that harness the power of technology often lead the global economy. Huawei’s collaboration with the Namibian government signifies a proactive approach to address financial constraints hindering innovation and digital technology investments.

By aligning with Namibia’s Vision 2030 – a comprehensive plan for inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development through ICT integration – Huawei seeks to bridge the gap in technology investments. The partnership focuses on nurturing professional skills within the ICT sector, fostering innovation, and paving the way for Namibia to fully embrace the digitalization wave.

Empowering the Next Generation of ICT Professionals

Huawei Technologies has implemented various initiatives to fortify its partnership with Namibia, particularly in education. Through programs such as the Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Talent Ecosystem, and Huawei Seeds for the Future, the tech giant aims to strengthen relationships with local universities and students. These frameworks facilitate the development of ICT talent by offering professional certifications in courses such as routing and switching, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

Namibian institutions of higher learning can now become Huawei ICT Academies, contributing to the professional development of students in the ICT sector. This collaboration signifies a commitment to achieving significant advancements in the ICT field, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence among Namibian students and professionals.

Showcasing the Importance of 5G Technology

The 2023 Africa 5G Summit, hosted by Huawei during AfricaCom, emphasized the pivotal role of 5G technology in Africa’s business success. Richard Liu, President of Huawei’s Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales Department, highlighted the need for continuous localized innovation and collaboration across the sector. The summit underscored Huawei’s commitment to fostering a digital Africa by driving the development and adoption of advanced technologies.

Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection

As technology advances, the importance of cybersecurity and data protection cannot be overstated. Huawei, a global leader in the tech industry, has established a robust framework focusing on three pillars: people, processes, and technology. The company is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and security of its products and services.

Privacy protection is a top priority for Huawei, and they adhere strictly to privacy and personal data protection laws and regulations globally. The Global Cybersecurity and User Privacy Protection Committee (GSPC) oversees the company’s cybersecurity and privacy protection strategy and policies, reinforcing Huawei’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

Collaboration between the Namibian government, Huawei, and other stakeholders is essential to addressing cybersecurity challenges. Establishing regular communication channels for information sharing, threat intelligence, and best practices will contribute to a secure digital environment.

Closing the Digital Gap in Namibia

Huawei Technologies’ commitment extends beyond technological partnerships; it is dedicated to bridging the digital divide in Namibia comprehensively. As a global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei aims to create digital linkages in telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services.

The company is actively involved in providing extensive training and resources in emerging technologies to equip Namibian students and tutors with the skills required to navigate the digital landscape. This emphasis on nurturing local talent aligns with Huawei’s mission to empower individuals, enrich home living experiences, and inspire innovation on a global scale.

For 18 years, Huawei Technologies and the Namibian government have collaborated to recognize the Internet as a catalyst for sustainable development. The ongoing partnership represents a commitment to realizing Namibia’s sustained economic growth through digital connectivity. The collaborative efforts between Huawei and the Namibian government hold the potential to empower individuals, create economic opportunities, and position Namibia as a technological force on the African continent and beyond. As the digital era unfolds, the relentless pursuit of innovation and collaboration will be pivotal in ensuring that no one is left behind in the transformative journey towards a fully connected and intelligent world.