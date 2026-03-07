Trending Now
Namibia calls for stronger cooperation to advance sports development across Africa
National

Namibia calls for stronger cooperation to advance sports development across Africa

March 7, 2026

WINDHOEK, March 7– Namibia on Saturday called for increased investment in sports development, improved governance, and stronger cooperation across Africa to better prepare athletes for future international competitions, including the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The call was made by Namibia’s Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, in remarks delivered at the opening of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone VI General Assembly in the capital, Windhoek.

“Africa’s athletes have already shown the world what is possible through talent, determination, and resilience. Our shared responsibility is to ensure that they are supported by strong institutions, strong partnerships, and strong leadership,” she said.

Steenkamp said sport plays an important role in inspiring young people, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for youth to pursue excellence, adding that Namibia recognizes sports as an important contributor to national development, with benefits extending to education, public health, social cohesion, and economic opportunity.

“When Africa works together, our athletes do not simply participate on the world stage, they compete, inspire, and they remind the world of the strength and potential of our continent,” she said.

The ANOCA Zone VI General Assembly has brought together delegates from 10 Southern African countries to discuss cooperation and the development of sports across the region.

Steenkamp said Namibia was proud to host the gathering and expressed confidence that the discussions would further strengthen sports cooperation in southern Africa. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

