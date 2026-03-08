Trending Now
Home International U.S. military destroys 42 Iranian navy ships over last three days, says Trump
U.S. military destroys 42 Iranian navy ships over last three days, says Trump
International

U.S. military destroys 42 Iranian navy ships over last three days, says Trump

March 8, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 8 — U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military has destroyed 42 Iranian navy ships and paralysed Iran’s communications over the last three days.

He made the claims while addressing leaders from 12 Western Hemisphere countries at the “Shield of the Americas Summit” in Doral, Florida. “That was the end of the navy. We knocked out their air force, we knocked out their communications, and all telecommunications is gone,” Trump said.

The United States and Israel on Feb. 28 launched what they described as “major combat operations” against Iran. Iran has since retaliated with a series of counterattacks against Israeli and U.S. targets across the region.

Over the past week, the Iranian military launched around 600 missiles, along with approximately 2,600 drone operations, hitting 200 U.S. and Israeli targets, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Deaths hit 14 in Lebanon building collapse

February 9, 2026

UNICEF calls for urgent action for 5 mln...

December 10, 2025

Hundreds of Japanese protestors demand Takaichi retract Taiwan...

November 22, 2025

Class action filed over sexual assault, discrimination within...

October 24, 2025

AU, UN discuss cooperation, joint action on peace,...

November 13, 2025

Atmosphere of Xi-Trump phone call “positive, friendly, constructive”:...

November 25, 2025

Sri Lanka parliament approves 500-bln-rupee supplementary budget for...

December 20, 2025

Chinese researchers develop advanced air quality model for...

December 23, 2025

UN chief condemns detention of additional UN personnel...

October 7, 2025

S. Korea’s total fertility rate hits 4-year high...

February 25, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.