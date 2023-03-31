Namibia Breweries contributes to contracts for rugby players

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, March 31 — The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has signed contracts with 19 players as it prepares for a packed season featuring several tournaments, including the Mzansi Challenge, the Africa Cup, and the Rugby World Cup. NRU Chief Executive John Heynes revealed that the sponsor, Namibia Breweries, made a significant contribution to the contracts. Heynes said the contracts were individually tailored to each player and that more contracts were in the works, but declined to disclose details. The contracts have different periods, with some running from January to June and others running from February to September. The entire season runs from January to September.

The contribution of Namibia Breweries was welcomed by national coach Allister Coetzee, who said it was a step in the right direction and would help players cover expenses such as accommodation and travel for training and games. Current captain Prince !Gaoseb said the contracts would help to strengthen the domestic league, adding that it was an honour and a pleasure to play for the national team.

The contracts are divided into five categories, with players moving up and down depending on their performances. Heynes said the contracts were aimed at keeping players in Namibia and improving the standard of rugby in the country. The announcement is a boost for Namibian rugby, which has struggled in recent years due to a lack of resources and investment. The move also underscores the growing importance of rugby in the country, with the sport becoming increasingly aspirational and popular among Namibians. – Namibia Daily News