By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 31 — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has opened up about a touching experience he had with a lioness during his time serving in Namibia. In his book Spare, he recounted how he witnessed the animal falling before him, only to be resurrected moments later. The doctor who accompanied Harry reassured him that the lioness was okay. However, she fell again, this time right at his feet.

Harry shared his thoughts on the experience: “Goodnight, sweet princess,” he said. He then returned to camp, where he explained to his fellow travellers that the lioness was not a threat to them. Despite their concerns, Harry reassured them that the animal was probably watching over them.

The Duke of Sussex’s encounter with the lioness is a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts in Africa. With wildlife populations under threat from habitat loss, poaching, and other human activities, it is essential to protect these animals and their habitats. Prince Harry has been a vocal advocate for wildlife conservation, and his experience with the lioness highlights the need to ensure that these animals are not lost forever.

Harry’s story is also a testament to the power of empathy and compassion. Despite being a member of the armed forces, he demonstrated a deep appreciation for the natural world and the creatures that inhabit it. His words remind us that we share this planet with a diverse array of life and that it is our responsibility to protect it.

In conclusion, Prince Harry’s touching encounter with a lioness in Namibia serves as a reminder of the beauty and fragility of the natural world. It is up to all of us to protect it and ensure that future generations can experience the wonder of wildlife in all its glory. – Namibia Daily News