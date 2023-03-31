Namibia Appoints Zimbabwean Judges to Serve in Supreme and High Courts

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 31 — Namibia’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the appointment of two Zimbabwean judges, Rita Makarau and Moses Chinhengo, to serve in the Namibian Supreme Court and High Court, respectively. The appointments were made on Wednesday and also included the appointment of non-Zimbabwe judges.

Rita Makarau, a Zimbabwe Supreme Court judge and former Judge-President of the High Court, has been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. She is also a former chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Moses Chinhengo, a retired justice of the High Court of Botswana and Zimbabwe, currently serving as an acting Justice for the Court of Appeal in Lesotho, has been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period from 18 September 2023 to 31 December 2023. In 2021, he served as an acting judge of Namibia’s Supreme Court.

Late Justice Simpson Mutambanengwe, also a former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chair, had previously served on the Supreme Court of Namibia, both as acting Chief Justice of Namibia and after his retirement several times as Acting Judge of Appeal.

The JSC congratulated the acting judges on their appointments and wished them well in the execution of their onerous tasks. The appointments of Makarau and Chinhengo mark another instance of Zimbabwean judges serving in the Namibian bench. – Namibia Daily News