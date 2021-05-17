NAMIBIA AND ZIMBABWE TO HOLD THE 6TH ROUND OF THE NAMIBIA- ZIMBABWE DIPLOMATIC AND POLITICAL CONSULTATIONS

Windhoek, May 16 – The 6th round of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Diplomatic and Political consultations will be held in Windhoek, Namibia, from 19 -20 May 2021. Senior Officials from both countries will be meeting on 19 May 2021, in preparation for the Ministers’ meeting, which is scheduled for 20 May 2021.

Honourable Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, will co-chair the Diplomatic and Political Consultations with her counterpart, Honourable Dr Frederick Shava, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.

The 6th Round of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Diplomatic and Political is expected to adopt decisions taken at the Mid-Term Review of 9th Session of Joint Commission of Cooperation that took place virtually on 14 April 2021, in a wide range of areas, including trade and commercial, agriculture, fisheries, transport, education, and training, youth, sport and culture, amongst others.

Issues of mutual interest at the regional and multilateral levels to both countries will also receive attention.

The two countries are further expected to sign the Agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission, which will elevate the Joint Commission of Cooperation to be co-chaired by the respective Heads of State.

Paulinah Mekeh

Namibia Daily News

Windhoek