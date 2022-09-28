Monjasa to Return to Africa Oil Week

CAPE TOWN, Sept. 28 — Africa Oil Week (AOW) is proud to welcome Bronze sponsor Monjasa to Africa Oil Week. The company will be well-represented at AOW – held in the heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Monjasa is the bronze sponsor of Africa Oil Week. For more than a decade, Monjasa has been sustaining maritime trade developments in West Africa as the region’s leading marine fuels supplier with active 10 tankers. With local offices in Namibia and Angola, they are determined to keep forging new local partnerships and investing in West Africa.

Elke Santos, Monjasa’s Trading Director, Middle East & Africa, explains, “Last year, we had a very positive experience at the AOW in Dubai and we are looking forward to once again meeting with industry peers and together unlocking new opportunities for the benefit of our customers, Monjasa and the local communities we are part of.”

Monjasa emphasises personal relations and its main goal for Africa Oil Week 2022 is to learn and engage in dialogues with other companies, organisations and governments on where Monjasa’s maritime logistics and cargo operations can contribute to improving trade access across West Africa, Santos explained.

“For a company like Monjasa that keeps exploring new partnership opportunities in West Africa, the AOW is a highly valued opportunity to build new personal relations – and we often see that unexpected opportunities arise when we get together with an overall purpose of investing time in each other and are open to new ideas. The AOW fuels the future industry with personal relations that often prove crucial for realising new offshore and onshore energy projects. At Monjasa, we believe that we have the right operating model to sustain a high level of quality, safety and product innovation, which are prerequisites for the future of our industry,” Santos said.

“Monjasa is a great addition to Africa Oil Week, and we’re thrilled to hear that Monjasa recognises and values the crucial need for face-to-face opportunities to help build relationships, and how that can be done at Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.