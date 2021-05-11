Business

Market exchange rates in China

   BEIJING, May 11  — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

   Currency            Unit        Central parity rate in yuan
   U.S. dollar         100                 642.54
   Euro                100                 779.44
   Japanese yen        100                 5.9014
   Hong Kong dollar    100                 82.736
   British pound       100                 907.17
   Australian dollar   100                 503.13
   New Zealand dollar  100                 466.64
   Singapore dollar    100                 484.19
   Swiss franc         100                 712.96
   Canadian dollar     100                 530.91
   Malaysian ringgit   63.927              100
   Ruble               1,157.79            100
   Rand                218.59              100
   Korean won          17,378              100
   UAE dirham          57.19               100
   Saudi riyal         58.396              100
   Hungarian forint    4,589.16            100
   Polish zloty        58.498              100
   Danish krone        95.39               100
   Swedish krona       129.81              100
   Norwegian krone     128.69              100
   Turkish lira        128.80              100
   Mexican peso        310.08              100
   Thai baht           484.34              100
   The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
   The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
   The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.

Xinhua