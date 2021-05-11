Market exchange rates in China

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan U.S. dollar 100 642.54 Euro 100 779.44 Japanese yen 100 5.9014 Hong Kong dollar 100 82.736 British pound 100 907.17 Australian dollar 100 503.13 New Zealand dollar 100 466.64 Singapore dollar 100 484.19 Swiss franc 100 712.96 Canadian dollar 100 530.91 Malaysian ringgit 63.927 100 Ruble 1,157.79 100 Rand 218.59 100 Korean won 17,378 100 UAE dirham 57.19 100 Saudi riyal 58.396 100 Hungarian forint 4,589.16 100 Polish zloty 58.498 100 Danish krone 95.39 100 Swedish krona 129.81 100 Norwegian krone 128.69 100 Turkish lira 128.80 100 Mexican peso 310.08 100 Thai baht 484.34 100 The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day. The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.

Xinhua