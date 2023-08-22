Namibia’s Oil & Gas News Portal Goes Live: A One-Stop Resource for Sector Insights

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Aug. 22 – In a significant leap toward fostering transparency and empowerment, Namibia is proud to unveil a cutting-edge platform dedicated to providing up-to-the-minute news and invaluable resources within the burgeoning Oil & Gas sector. The website, accessible at https://namibiaoilandgas.com.na/ and https://namibiaoilandgas.com, is poised to serve as the go-to hub for both Namibians and global stakeholders seeking comprehensive information about Namibia’s rapidly evolving Oil & Gas landscape.

With Namibia emerging as a focal point for burgeoning Oil & Gas activities, including offshore explorations and green hydrogen initiatives like Hyphen Energy’s Green Hydrogen project, the need for a centralized and authentic source of news and insights has become paramount. As interest and investment from local and international entities surge, Namibia recognizes the importance of harnessing and disseminating this vital information to its advantage.

The website’s fundamental principle revolves around “owning our resource news and information,” a concept that underscores the country’s determination to extract maximum benefits from its natural resources and developments. The platform will concentrate on delivering clear, concise news, profound sector analyses, and engaging interviews with key industry players, experts, and stakeholders. As the sector evolves, the website’s scope will expand organically to cater to its dynamic growth.

Both Namibian and international stakeholders will be featured prominently, establishing the platform as a nexus for idea exchange and collaboration. Beyond its function as a news repository, the website will also serve as an international gateway to Namibia, providing potential investors with essential insights and access to job opportunities within the industry.

Maija Shimwino, a driving force behind the initiative, emphasized, “Namibia aims to chart its path toward resource-driven prosperity, safeguarding the nation’s interests by controlling its news and content. This approach ensures that we leverage our own information for our gain, rather than permitting external news outlets to monetize it.”

The scope of the website extends beyond news delivery. With the ambitious projects underway, substantial manpower will be required to realize them, and Namibians are poised to play a pivotal role in this endeavour. The website will facilitate access to training, education, and certification resources, addressing the essential need for skilled workers and offering guidance on remote learning opportunities.

The inaugural launch of the website marks the initial step in a larger journey. The evolution of partnerships and content development is set to drive its expansion, transforming https://namibiaoilandgas.com.na/ into the definitive destination for Oil & Gas insights. Not only is this platform the first of its kind in Namibia but it is poised to establish itself as the premier resource hub for years to come, ensuring a symbiotic growth trajectory for the national and international Oil & Gas community.

As Namibia strides ahead with its oil and gas industry, the website will mirror its journey, maturing into an enduring resource centre that evolves in tandem with the industry’s progress, both domestically and on the global stage.