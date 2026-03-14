Afghan forces target Pakistani military installations: Afghan defense ministry

KABUL, March 14 — Afghan government forces targeted Pakistani military installations, killing 14 people, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The attack was in response to Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, the ministry posted on a social media account, adding that 11 Pakistani people were also injured in the operation.

According to Afghan officials, Pakistan conducted air raids on Afghanistan’s Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar provinces on Thursday night and Friday, claiming lives and causing property damages.

In the past weeks, scores of people from both sides have been killed or injured in the conflict between Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan, according to officials from the two countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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