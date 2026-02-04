Rivadavia stays perfect in Argentine top flight

Trending Now
International

February 4, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 4– Fabrizio Sartori and Alejo Osella scored in each half as Independiente Rivadavia kept its perfect start to the season intact on Tuesday with a 2-1 home win over Sarmiento in Argentina’s Apertura tournament.

Sartori opened the scoring from close range following a corner and Osella doubled the advantage when he intercepted an errant pass and rifled a shot that rebounded in off the bar.

Junior Marabel pulled a goal back with a simple tap-in after Jhon Renteria’s cross but the hosts held on to secure their third win from as many games.

The Mendoza club has a two-point buffer at the top of Group B while Sarmiento is ninth with three points so far.

Elsewhere in Argentina’s top flight on Tuesday, Banfield won 2-1 at home to Estudiantes Rio Cuarto and Lanus drew 2-2 at Instituto Cordoba. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

