SPORTS

Liverpool defender Van Dijk to be sidelined due to hamstring injury

January 7, 2023

LONDON, Jan. 7 — Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring problem, the club confirmed on Friday.
The Dutch defender suffered the injury in Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford, and will likely miss Premier League matches against Brighton, Chelsea and Wolves.
Liverpool is currently 16 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.  (Xinhua)

