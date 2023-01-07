Trending Now
Home InternationalTRAVEL Zimbabwe attracts 300-mln-USD investment in tourism sector in 2022: official
Zimbabwe attracts 300-mln-USD investment in tourism sector in 2022: official
TRAVEL

Zimbabwe attracts 300-mln-USD investment in tourism sector in 2022: official

January 7, 2023

HARARE, Jan. 7 — Zimbabwe’s tourism sector attracted 300 million U.S. dollars worth of investments in 2022, as the sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Friday.
Local and foreign investments increased in the tourism industry after the removal of global COVID-19 restrictions, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported, citing Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Winnie Muchanyuka.
“A total of 300 million U.S. dollars was poured in on investment within the sector with new facilities in restaurants, hotels, lodges, safaris and game parks dominating,” Muchanyuka said.
A rise in hotel occupancy, coupled with growth in foreign receipts, has also positioned the sector toward growth.
Overall international arrivals surged 256 percent in 2022 from the previous year, while visitors from other parts of Africa rose by 130 percent, the state broadcaster reported.
According to ZTA data, domestic tourism is also on the rise, with an average 86 percent room occupancy rate in the resort areas during the latest festive season.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

TAAG Angola Airlines renews IOSA air operator certificate

September 27, 2022

Barrows Hotel Enterprises closes 110-million-dollar Hotel Advisory Deal...

September 24, 2022

Kenya Tourism Board calls on Africa to create...

October 14, 2022

AFRICA-SHENZHOU-14-ASTRONAUTS-AFRICAN YOUTH-DIALOGUE

September 7, 2022

19 killed after minibus fell into canal in...

November 12, 2022

Zambia national airline to commence direct flights to...

June 6, 2022

Over 834,000 int’l tourists visit Cuba in first...

August 21, 2022