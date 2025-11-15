Namibian authorities sound alarm over rising diabetes cases among children

WINDHOEK, Nov. 15 — Namibian Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao issued a warning on Friday regarding the nation’s accelerating diabetes cases, particularly among children, as the country commemorated World Diabetes Day.

In a keynote address in Windhoek under the theme “Diabetes Across Life Stages,” Luvindao emphasized that the fight against diabetes must be a collaborative effort, calling on government, communities, and individuals to embrace prevention and tailored care strategies.

According to Luvindao, nearly 7 percent of adults, or around 90,000 people, in Namibia are affected by diabetes, highlighting the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

“During the 2024/2025 financial year, a total of 6,844 diabetes cases were recorded across all age groups, with 6,345 among adults, 377 among children aged five to 17 years, and 122 among children under five years,” she highlighted.

“Namibia is starting to witness a growing number of diabetes among children and adolescents, and this is worrisome,” she noted, while directly linking this trend to lifestyle factors.

She urged parents to eliminate sugary foods and snacks, promote water consumption, and encourage physical activities to combat childhood obesity, a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

At the event, World Health Organization Country Representative Richard Banda said World Diabetes Day raises awareness of the growing impact of diabetes and discusses strategies for prevention and management.

According to Banda, 24 million people in Africa are living with diabetes, and this figure is projected to double to 55 million by 2045. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 43