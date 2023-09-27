Keyrus Helps Namibia Breweries Revamp Product Quality Control Application

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 27 — Namibia Breweries, a renowned player in the brewing industry, has partnered with Keyrus, a leading data and digital consulting firm, to revolutionize its product quality control application. The collaborative effort has resulted in a cutting-edge solution characterized by modernity, scalability, and an enhanced user experience.

**Addressing the Business Challenge**

The imperative for Namibia Breweries was to modernize its existing application data systems, seeking improvements in productivity, speed, reliability, and agility. In particular, the brewery aimed to elevate its product quality testing and distribution processes and enhance the management reporting related to the product quality matrix.

**The Keyrus Solution**

Keyrus embarked on a comprehensive overhaul of Namibia Breweries’ product quality control application, starting from the ground up. The transformation involved the adoption of contemporary architecture and a scalable technology stack.

One of the notable features of the new solution is its seamless integration with Tableau, a powerful data visualization and reporting platform. This integration empowers end-users to access, analyze, and generate reports from the data with ease and precision. Furthermore, the solution incorporates Row-Level Security (RLS) using Entitlement tables, granting tiered access to data based on individual user permissions.

**Realizing Tangible Benefits**

The collaboration between Keyrus and Namibia Breweries has yielded substantial benefits:

1. **Structured Database:** Namibia Breweries now boasts a robust database structure that simplifies and enhances the accuracy of reporting.

2. **Enhanced Speed:** Application load times have been drastically reduced, resulting in significantly improved operational speed and minimal latency.

3. **User-Centric Design:** The user experience has undergone a remarkable transformation, marked by a contemporary front-end and streamlined usability.

4. **Scalability:** The solution has been built to adapt to changing requirements, ensuring its relevance and efficiency in the long term.

Keyrus has once again proven itself as a trusted partner in constructing sustainable and high-performance data architectures. Leveraging their profound expertise in the data and digital domain, Keyrus has enabled Namibia Breweries to develop and implement actionable data strategies that align with business objectives and foster commercial success. This successful collaboration stands as a testament to the power of innovative technology and strategic partnership in driving business transformation and growth.