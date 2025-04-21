A CALL FOR IMPROVING LABOUR CONDITIONS IN AN INDEPENDENT NAMIBIA: THE ROLE OF RECRUITMENT AGENCIES AND THE NEED FOR REFORM

By: Hosea Shishiveni

Since Namibia gained independence in 1990, it has made significant strides in the realm of labour relations, yet challenges persist, particularly when it comes to the protection of workers’ rights. The issue of exploitation within Namibia’s labour market, particularly in sectors like construction, retail, security services, housekeeping, and among workers employed by foreign-owned businesses (Chinese and Indians), remains a pressing concern. A major point of contention lies with the practices of recruitment agencies, which have become a critical aspect of the Namibian labour market, but also a potential source of exploitation for many employees.

This article argues for an amendment to the Namibian Labour Act, with a particular focus on regulating recruitment agencies, ensuring that Namibian workers are treated fairly, and proposing practical solutions that balance the interests of both employers and employees. The aim is not to abolish recruitment agencies, but to ensure that their operations align with the principles of fairness, dignity, and respect as outlined in the Namibia Public Service Charter.

Recruitment agencies in Namibia have played a pivotal role in connecting employers with employees, especially in sectors that experience high demand for temporary or contract workers. However, a major issue arises when these agencies offer employment contracts that are not aligned with the Namibia Labour Employment Act of 2007. This results in workers being employed under poor conditions, receiving minimal benefits, and in some cases, working under exploitative terms.

One of the major problems with this system is the lack of clear, enforceable labour contracts. In many cases, workers employed by recruitment agencies are left without key employment benefits such as pensions, paid leave, 13th cheques, and funeral covers, all of which are standard protections afforded to permanent employees. This issue is particularly dire in industries such as construction, security services, housekeeping, and the retail sector, where workers are often forced to work long hours under harsh conditions for wages that are disproportionately low.

The current system also raises concerns about workers’ long-term welfare. Namibian workers employed through recruitment agencies may not have any retirement benefits or social security contributions to rely on once they retire or if unforeseen circumstances force them to leave their jobs early. In this regard, questions about the effectiveness of the Social Security Commission (SSC) in providing a safety net for these workers have been raised. The SSC is tasked with safeguarding workers’ futures, yet many workers employed under temporary contracts remain outside of the system’s protections.

Numerous individuals in Namibia find themselves vulnerable to exploitative recruitment practices due to their desperate search for employment, as many suffer from depression linked to joblessness. The Namibian government raises concerns regarding its accountability on two fronts: first, why it allows its citizens to endure such difficult and unfeeling work conditions; and second, for its failure to generate jobs in a country of under 4 million residents. Currently, Namibia faces a staggering unemployment rate of 36. 9, according to the latest report from the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA). While the government’s role in the nation’s poor employment figures is undeniable, what is the private sector doing to improve the job landscape, especially with the presence of large multinational corporations and other businesses that can actively contribute to reducing the overall unemployment rate?

The distressing reality is that labour hiring recruitment agencies have subjected Namibians to unjust labour practices by recruiting individuals without fair employment contracts that provide essential benefits, such as medical aid, housing allowances, and pensions for retirement. Many of these agencies operate unlawfully and should face scrutiny in legal proceedings for exposing Namibians to inadequate labour standards and fostering the ongoing exploitation of workers, allowing some agencies to take a disproportionate share of employees’ salaries.

Numerous multinational firms in Namibia utilize these agencies, exacerbating the challenges for local workers; examples include CIC, Coca-Cola, NBL, and Indian-owned retail shops. Our goal is not to call for these companies to cease their use of these agencies; rather, we advocate for equitable and improved employment contracts for the workforce. For instance, when a labour hiring agency approaches Logistics Support Services, Namdock, Model, Shoprite or Checkers, the management should push for better employment agreements that stipulate essential benefits like Medical Aid and Pension for their workers. Management should insist on contracts that guarantee workers basic benefits.

It is essential that any amendments to the Labour Act involve genuine consultation and participation from those directly affected by this issue namely the workers themselves. The Namibia Public Service Charter advocates for regular consultation with service users and emphasizes the importance of considering their views and priorities. This principle of consultation is crucial for creating labour policies that not only reflect the realities of the workforce but also provide meaningful protections for vulnerable workers.

By engaging workers in the process of policy formulation, it is possible to address the gaps in the current system and to develop solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of the workforce. Workers in sectors like construction, retail, and security services often bear the brunt of these exploitative practices, and their voices should be central to any discussion about labour reform.

How can Namibia foster a just labour market that will deter and prevent employee exploitation through recruitment agencies:

Strengthening the Labour Act: One of the key areas for reform is the regulation of recruitment agencies. The Labour Act must be amended to ensure that all workers employed through such agencies are provided with contracts that meet the standards set forth in the Act. This includes providing minimum wage protections, paid leave, and social security contributions, as well as guaranteeing workers’ rights to join trade unions.

Fair compensation and benefits: It is crucial that Namibian workers are not exploited through the recruitment system. One of the immediate reforms should include ensuring that workers are paid a fair wage for the work they perform. Additionally, employers should be required to provide essential benefits like pension plans, 13th cheques, and funeral covers. These benefits would ensure that workers are financially protected in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as illness or the loss of employment.

Enforcing social security contributions: The Social Security Commission must take a more active role in ensuring that all workers, including those hired through recruitment agencies, are included in the social security system. This will provide a safety net for workers, ensuring that they have access to healthcare, pensions, and other forms of social support in the event of job loss or retirement.

Creating transparent and equitable hiring practices: The hiring process, especially within sectors that heavily rely on temporary contracts, needs to be more transparent. Recruitment agencies should be held accountable for providing clear, fair, and enforceable contracts. Workers should be fully informed of their rights and responsibilities before accepting any employment. Additionally, employers must be incentivized to create permanent jobs, particularly in industries where job insecurity is rife.

Government oversight and enforcement: Unions and individuals in Namibia have expressed worries about the extended delays in settling labour disputes and conciliation processes at the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, and Employment Creation. These delays have turned into a major issue, as workers and their unions contend that the ineffective management of disputes is worsening the already unstable conditions experienced by employees, especially in industries where workers are at risk of exploitation. Stronger government oversight and enforcement mechanisms are necessary to ensure that the provisions of the Labour Act are adhered to. This includes the establishment of an independent body that can investigate complaints and ensure that workers’ rights are respected. The current Labour Commissioner Ms Kyllikki Sihlahla is expected to gear up the Labour Court of Namibia and bring improvement before she gets pointed fingers.

With all these developments potentially becoming a standard of difficulties, we remain optimistic and trust that the new Minister of Justice and Labour will consider this issue, responding to the pleas of the distressed nation of Namibia, whom he pledged to serve on March 22, 2025.

Given these obstacles, it is essential to offer actionable suggestions to the newly appointed Minister of Justice and Labour, Hon. Fillemon. The recurring inquiry is how he will tackle such intricate issues that have stumped many before him. I refer to the remarks made by the Honourable Minister of Justice and Labour on March 22, 2025, where he expressed that he perceives the role as a call to action, necessitating his active participation during parliamentary discussions. He is expected to engage in debates concerning legislative matters and ensure that upon his entry into the ministry office, he will conduct a situational assessment to pinpoint deficiencies and recommend appropriate solutions.

I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the president for selecting an expert in corporate and legal governance who is also an academic, indicating his background as a researcher. He possesses the knowledge necessary for reviewing the Labour Act, in contrast to previous individuals who held this role, primarily politicians who were ineffective, particularly within the Ministry of Labour. Presented below are strategies that the Minister of the newly established or consolidated ministry can implement to enhance Namibia’s labour industry:

Conduct a comprehensive review: A comprehensive review of the Namibian Labour Act should be conducted with input from both employers and employees. This review should focus on modernizing the Act to reflect the realities of the current job market and ensure that the Act is protective of workers’ rights while still being conducive to investment and economic growth.

Implement labour market flexibility with protections: While it is important to maintain a flexible labour market that attracts investment, this must not come at the expense of workers’ rights. By striking a balance between protecting workers from exploitation and creating an environment conducive to economic growth, Namibia can attract foreign investment while ensuring that its workers are treated fairly.

Strengthen labour unions: Labour unions play an essential role in advocating for workers’ rights. The new Minister should work closely with unions to ensure that they have the capacity to represent workers effectively and to help enforce workers’ rights in all sectors.

Public awareness and education: Public education campaigns should be launched to raise awareness about workers’ rights and the protections afforded to them under the Labour Act. This will empower the Namibian workforce to stand up for their rights and seek redress when necessary.

Nevertheless, we should not limit ourselves to the aforementioned points, as we can also draw inspiration from global leaders in labour practices. There are nations exemplifying exceptional labour practices that benefit both employers and employees, while also bolstering their economies. Notably, the Scandinavian countries, including Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, serve as prime examples.

Namibia’s labour market is at a critical juncture. While recruitment agencies have played an important role in employment creation, there is an urgent need for regulatory reforms to prevent the exploitation of workers. The review and amendment of the Namibian Labour Act is essential to ensure that workers, especially those in vulnerable sectors, receive fair wages, benefits, and protection from unfair treatment.

Additionally, the minister of Justice and Labour must reassess the pay scale for interns, apprentices, and graduate trainees, ensuring a minimum salary of at least N$ 6,000 for interns. Currently, interns experience exploitation, working under tough conditions without adequate compensation, making it challenging to meet their basic needs, particularly since many are renting and unable to rely on their parents for support with transportation costs and housing or renting fees. The current stipend of N$ 2,500 falls significantly short of what is needed, barely covering rent expenses.

Through reforms centered on consultation, equity, and the long-term interests of the workforce, Namibia can establish a labour market that honors the rights of employees while addressing employer demands. This strategy will eventually foster a stronger and more equitable economy that benefits all Namibians. Contentment fosters productivity: the nation requires satisfied workers to rejuvenate its struggling economy.

Hosea Shishiveni is a Namibian scholar and researcher and can be contacted at hoseasn8@gmail.com.