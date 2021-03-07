Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2021 shows a night view of cherry blossom garden by the East Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. 

“During the pandemic, many countries could not easily recover by themselves,” the professor said, stressing that the growth engines provided by other countries were vital for them to respond to the crisis during and after the pandemic.

“Foreign investors can thus expect to see significant opportunities emerging from a more open, impartial and innovative China in the coming years,” he said, adding that the opportunities are not just for China, but also for the whole world.

“In a world now still struggling with economic and pandemic crises, China’s hard-fought victory over COVID-19, its reviving economic growth, its commitment to greater openness and international cooperation are positive catalysts for global recovery,” said Wilson Lee Flores, a columnist for the English-language daily The Philippine Star.