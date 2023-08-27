Trending Now
Home International Niger’s political turmoil continues.
Niger’s political turmoil continues.
International

Niger’s political turmoil continues.

August 27, 2023

By Elezo Libanda

Niger, 26 August- Niger’s junta, which seized power in a coup on July 26, ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours on Friday, the foreign ministry said.

The decision to expel the ambassador was taken partly due to his refusal to respond to an invitation to a meeting with Niger’s minister of foreign affairs, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that other actions by the French government were also contrary to the interests of Niger, without going into further detail. France, the former colonial power in Niger, has called for President Mohamed Bazoum to be returned to office following his ouster.

The French foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday-Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 192
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China Brand Fair opens again in Budapest

June 9, 2023

President of the Republic of Zambia Affirms Collaboration...

July 14, 2023

Canada’s GDP continues down in May

July 31, 2021

U.S. private prisons “big business” at expense of...

March 14, 2022

UN chief calls for solidarity, unity to honor...

July 18, 2021

“Long COVID” patients in U.S. wait months for...

August 27, 2021

Canada bans travelers from southern Africa due to...

November 26, 2021

Australia’s Sydney Airport agrees to 17-bln-dollar takeover

September 13, 2021

Israel, EU agree on mutual recognition of COVID-19...

September 16, 2021

WHO members oppose politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing:...

August 1, 2021