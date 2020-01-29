Iraq confirms solidarity with Palestinians over Trump’s Mideast peace plan

BAGHDAD, Jan. 29 -- Iraq confirmed its solidarity with the Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of the U.S. peace plan, or the Deal of the Century. "Iraq stands with its Palestinian brothers in their legitimate rights guaranteed by international legitimacy, the UN Security Council resolutions, and their right to return to their homes and lands," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry also voiced Iraqi support for the Palestinians in establishing their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, while demanding the return of all occupied lands by Israel to Syria and Lebanon, according to the statement. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his Middle East peace plan, a proposal that has already been repeatedly refused by the Palestinians. Trump also reiterated his administration's recognition of the Syrian Golan Heights as Israel's territory, a recognition that has been repeatedly condemned by the Syrian government. Xinhua