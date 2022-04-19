Zambezi delighted spectators with first Easter Sports Festival

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 19 April -The Zambezi Easter Sports Festival came to an end on a high note on Monday afternoon, with the last games going on until late into the evening. Everyone in attendance was really excited with the audience a blend of young and old.

The event brought the community together, with long-lost friends finally catching up since Covid-19 for the first time. And as this event is expected to be the first of many, people truly cannot wait for next year, for another gathering of this nature in celebration of sports. It also allowed people to get out of their homes and daily routine and enjoy a much-needed relaxing break

Soccer champions of the tournament Black Hawks, who scored 2­-1 against Katima Wanderers, won the coveted N$9 000.

Celtics won the first prize for their code and a N$2 500 cash prize.

The volleyball men from Unam Hard Hitters VC took first spot and N$3 000, while in the women’s section Ball Busters B triumphed winning a N$2 700 cash prize. Trophies and medals were also awarded for the participating codes.

Speaking on behalf of football, Zambezi’s vice-chairperson and spokesperson, Ben Uerikua, said he was tremendously satisfied with how the organizers managed the event, as they were no setbacks and that he could not wait for next year as there are talks to make the festival an annual event.

Matitit Limbo Sunnyboy, marketing director for the volleyball association in the region, advocated for equality in terms of money distribution among all sports codes. And stated he’d like to see more sports codes such as female soccer, darts, etc added.

He also said that sponsors should stick to the tradition of such events and bring in more sponsors for individual teams because there is a great challenge in getting sponsorship for all sports codes in the region. – Namibia Daily News