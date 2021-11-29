Trending Now
Home WorldMiddle East Indian man back from S. Africa tests positive for COVID-19, Omicron yet to be found
Indian man back from S. Africa tests positive for COVID-19, Omicron yet to be found
Middle East

Indian man back from S. Africa tests positive for COVID-19, Omicron yet to be found

November 29, 2021

NEW DELHI, Nov. 29 — A 32-year-old Indian man who arrived from South Africa in Mumbai via Delhi has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), media reported on Monday.
However, it is yet to be ascertained if he suffered from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The said the passenger had arrived from South Africa in India on Nov. 24, and tested positive on the basis of his samples collected on his arrival.
“The passenger traveled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai. He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and had home quarantined himself. Later, he was quarantined in an institution,” a top health official in Mumbai said.
Mumbai health department has alerted the airport authorities and efforts are made to locate the man’s co-passengers.
Meanwhile, his samples have been sent for genome sequencing to find out if he is carrying the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 23
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

15 killed in cargo plane crash in northern...

January 14, 2019

Finnish president says China’s “Two Sessions” significant to...

March 9, 2018

Pakistan urges relevant parties on Syria to refrain...

April 15, 2018

Powerful quake, tsunami kill at least 48 in...

September 29, 2018

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel...

July 20, 2021

13 killed, 22 injured in coach-tanker collision in...

January 22, 2019

Health experts warn of further spread of Delta...

July 20, 2021

Missiles attack airbase in central Syria, cause casualties:...

April 9, 2018

Motor bomb rocks Kabul, 40 injured

January 14, 2019

Deaths from Afghanistan’s mosque bomb blast rise to...

October 4, 2021