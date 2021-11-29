Indian man back from S. Africa tests positive for COVID-19, Omicron yet to be found

NEW DELHI, Nov. 29 — A 32-year-old Indian man who arrived from South Africa in Mumbai via Delhi has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), media reported on Monday.

However, it is yet to be ascertained if he suffered from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The said the passenger had arrived from South Africa in India on Nov. 24, and tested positive on the basis of his samples collected on his arrival.

“The passenger traveled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai. He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and had home quarantined himself. Later, he was quarantined in an institution,” a top health official in Mumbai said.

Mumbai health department has alerted the airport authorities and efforts are made to locate the man’s co-passengers.

Meanwhile, his samples have been sent for genome sequencing to find out if he is carrying the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa. (Xinhua)