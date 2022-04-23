Help wanted to find stolen Walvis Bay gambling machines

By Foibe N Paavo

WALVIS BAY, April 23 – Walvis Bay police have requested the public’s help in finding two gambling machines worth N$120 000 that were stolen from the Pelican Casino in Sam Nujoma Avenue in Walvis Bay at around 01h30 on Thursday.

It is understood that four male suspects, in a grey seven-seater, gained entry by breaking down the door to the premises, according to Inspector Shapumba Ileni on Friday.

The gambling machines each worth N$60 000 were stolen and they have not been recovered, nor have any arrests been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Chief Inspector Johannes Matongwe at 081 246 1121 or Sergeant Oscar Kambuta at 081 358 5038 or contact the nearest police station. – Namibia Daily News