Twahafa Real Estate for sale October 18, 2021

Katutura- LUXURY HILL N$ 720 000 all cost included

SOLE MANDATE
Ground floor unit with a very big courtyard
2 bedrooms with BIC
1 Bathroom
Kitchen
Lounge
Big courtyard

Selling below valuation

Call: 0816534437
info@twahafagroup.com

Post Views: 67