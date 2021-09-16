MTC NFA Cup Aweh returns with exciting clashes.

Windhoek, Sept 16 – -The MTC NFA Cup Aweh retuns to action this weekend with mouthwatering clashes in the Round of 16 at Tsumeb, Mariental, Walvis Bay and Windhoek.

After months of no contact sport allowed in the country since May 2021, in the bid to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in Namibia, the exciting MTC NFA Cup Aweh is back this weekend with quarterfinal berths on the line.

On Saturday, 18 September at the Oscar Norich stadium in Tsumeb action will start at 10h00 with Khuse FC facing Nossob FC followed by Mighty Gunners against New Poison FC at 12h00.

Super 11 will then confront Tigers at 14h00 and action in Tsumeb concludes with Ohangwena NAMPOL taking on Young African at 16h00.

At the Mariental Stadium, Young Brazilians and Black Africa will renew their rivalry at 14h00 in the only match at the venue and the same time, at the Jan Wilken Stadium in Walvis Bay, Western Spurs and Blue Waters will dish up another fierce contest. These two games will also be on Saturday 18 September.

In Windhoek the MTC NFA Cup Aweh will only be played on Sunday 19 September with two matches taking place at the Unam Main Campus Stadium.

DTS Hopsol will face Citizens at 14h00 before Tura Magic and Civics rounds up the MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 16 action at 16h00.

The MTC NFA Cup Aweh Organizing Committee confirms that the draw for the quarterfinals, to be played on the weekend of 25 and 26 September 2021, will be conducted right after the final match of the Round of 16 between Tura Magic and Civics.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 protocols, no spectators will be allowed at the match venues.

Leading telecommunication giants MTC sponsors the NFA N$4.5 Million annually for the FA Cup for the next three years.

The winning team of the tournament will walk away with N$500 000 followed by the runner ups who will bag N$250 000 while the third and fourth place receive N$150 000 and N$100 000 respectively. – NFA website