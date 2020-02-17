Milk supply remains a major challenge for the Namibia Breast Milk Bank (NBMB)

Windhoek, Feb 17- More mothers are needed to register as supplying donors of breast milk for the growing number of registered babies.

With more than 100 babies fed by the NBMB since it started operating in April 2018, the bank according to coordinator, Sr. Birgit Mayer simply does not have enough breast milk donors – an issue that remains its greatest challenge at this point. Mayer: “Although we have a few regular donors, we are in need of more mothers to contribute to the success of the bank. We need more breast milk, and are truly grateful for those mothers that have supported us since the inception of the bank. NBMB has remarkably contributed to the overall wellbeing of all beneficiaries (babies), thus investing in Namibia, as they are our future leaders.”

One of the main supporters of the NBMB is the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group. The Group Manager: Corporate Communications, Roux-ché Locke says the O&L Group is passionate about education, in particular the enhancement and empowerment of children’s lives, hence the O&L Group proudly supports the NBMB. Locke: “We are very passionate about our relationship with the NBMB that plays such a significant role in building a healthy nation. We assist the milk bank with operational/administrative costs and humbly call on other corporates to reach out to the bank and contribute to its success, so that we can ensure that our babies, and future leaders are taken care of in their most vulnerable form. This project speaks directly to our purpose of ‘Creating a Future, Enhancing Life’, and our vision of being a catalyst for positive change.”

The NBMB team is happy with the current progress, “but there is still room for improvement. We need more working space. Public response has improved since the official inauguration, more mothers came forward to donate their extra supply of milk and more people are now aware of the bank and its purpose”, Mayer concluded.

The NBMB was officially inaugurated in August 2019.

NDN Stafer