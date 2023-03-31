Trending Now
Home NationalMining Prospect Resources plans next phase of work at Omaruru after successful Phase 1 drilling
Prospect Resources plans next phase of work at Omaruru after successful Phase 1 drilling
Mining

Prospect Resources plans next phase of work at Omaruru after successful Phase 1 drilling

March 31, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 31  —  Australian mining company Prospect Resources has reported positive results from its Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Omaruru lithium project in Namibia. The programme aimed to define and extend lithium mineralisation in the area, and discovered a new deposit with strong grades and widths at the southern end of the Brockmans zone.

The Omaruru Lithium Project covers 175 square kilometres and contains 60 visible outcropping LCT pegmatites, with considerable potential for identifying further lithium-enriched deposits. The project is located in a highly prospective region, near advanced mining projects including Osino Resources’ Twin Hills Gold Project and Lepidico’s Karibib lithium project.

Prospect Resources holds a 20% interest in the project through Richwing Exploration, of which it has an equivalent shareholding. The company plans to follow up on the Phase 1 drilling with a second programme next quarter, which will include both RC and diamond drilling of the Karlsbrunn and Brockmans zones, as well as potential shallow exploratory drilling of regional ‘blind’ pegmatite targets.

The Omaruru project offers an attractive growth pipeline in the battery minerals sector, providing a strategic position for Prospect Resources in a desirable jurisdiction of sub-Saharan Africa. The company expects to delineate a maiden JORC reportable lithium Mineral Resource and identify new deposits in the area. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia’s uranium production predicted to rise by 50...

February 27, 2019

Swakop Uranium Releases Sustainable Development Report Highlighting Multi-dimensional...

September 16, 2022

Kombat Mine delivers first shipment of copper concentrate

March 2, 2022

Rosatom Subsidiary Faces Obstacles in Bid for Uranium...

March 17, 2023

Mining companies in Namibia urged to procure from...

September 2, 2021

Namibia looks to establish mineral beneficiation strategy

June 20, 2019

E-Tech Resources to acquire 85% interest in Namibian...

March 30, 2023

Namibian Rossing Mine Workers Fight Back Against Chinese...

March 18, 2023

Integration of Africa’s small-scale diamond sectors into formal...

July 8, 2019

Nedbank Namibia Launches the 2021 Nedbank Desert Dash.

October 19, 2021

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by