Prospect Resources plans next phase of work at Omaruru after successful Phase 1 drilling

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 31 — Australian mining company Prospect Resources has reported positive results from its Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Omaruru lithium project in Namibia. The programme aimed to define and extend lithium mineralisation in the area, and discovered a new deposit with strong grades and widths at the southern end of the Brockmans zone.

The Omaruru Lithium Project covers 175 square kilometres and contains 60 visible outcropping LCT pegmatites, with considerable potential for identifying further lithium-enriched deposits. The project is located in a highly prospective region, near advanced mining projects including Osino Resources’ Twin Hills Gold Project and Lepidico’s Karibib lithium project.

Prospect Resources holds a 20% interest in the project through Richwing Exploration, of which it has an equivalent shareholding. The company plans to follow up on the Phase 1 drilling with a second programme next quarter, which will include both RC and diamond drilling of the Karlsbrunn and Brockmans zones, as well as potential shallow exploratory drilling of regional ‘blind’ pegmatite targets.

The Omaruru project offers an attractive growth pipeline in the battery minerals sector, providing a strategic position for Prospect Resources in a desirable jurisdiction of sub-Saharan Africa. The company expects to delineate a maiden JORC reportable lithium Mineral Resource and identify new deposits in the area. – Namibia Daily News