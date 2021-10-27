GCR affirms Bank Windhoek’s Namibian and South African credit ratings with stable outlook

WINDHOEK, Oct. 27 — Global Credit Rating (GCR), in its recent review of Bank Windhoek, a member of Capricorn Group, affirmed the Namibian long and short-term issuer ratings of Bank Windhoek Limited at AA(NA)/A1+(NA). At the same time, the South African national scale long-term issuer rating has been affirmed at A(ZA). The outlook was assessed as Stable.

Bank Windhoek’s Chief Treasurer, Claire Hobbs, said that as one of the biggest banks in Namibia leading the market in credit extension, the Bank is proud of the achievement. “Despite tough economic challenges in 2021 made even worse by the pandemic, our staff and customers made sure that we navigated the challenging environment together,” said Hobbs.

GCR added that the Bank’s growing emphasis on renewable energy and sustainable projects and listing the first Sustainability Bond in the southern African region differentiates it from peers and continued leveraging off its Bond program and focus on these projects could uplift the business profile assessment for the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) characteristics in the future.

“Backed by its parent company, Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek’s ratings reflect the credit profile of Capricorn Group. The Bank’s contribution to the Group’s net profit after tax for the 2021 Financial Year of 68 percent and assets of 79 percent is significant,” said the review, adding that GCR views it as the Group’s core operating entity and flagship brand. GCR further said that the rating affirmation balances the Group’s solid and entrenched position as a leading financial services provider in Namibia and good asset quality.

Established in 1996 GCR as the African arm of the New York Stock Exchange, the credit agency has since established itself as the leading rating agency in Africa. GCR has the most extensive rating team in Africa through its local presence in Mauritius, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Zimbabwe. In South Africa, GCR is registered as a Credit Rating Services Provider by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. GCR is also recognized as an eligible External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) by the South African Reserve Bank. It is also a founding member of Europe-based ARC Ratings, registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority. – NDN Staffer