From Frustration to Revolution: UNAM Online Students Demand Change for a Better Learning Experience

By Brian Ngutjinazo

WINDHOEK, November 22 — In recent times, the University of Namibia (UNAM) has witnessed a surge in challenges faced by online students, raising concerns about the institution’s preparedness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly in the context of virtual studies. From the delayed provision of study materials to the absence of essential resources, these issues have contributed to increased dropout rates and negative impacts on student’s mental well-being.

One significant challenge for online students is the delayed release of continual assessments, affecting their exam preparedness. Unlike traditional methods where lecturers directly assess students, UNAM employs an online assessment system that creates a perceived disparity in grading. Online learners feel subjected to a more stringent evaluation compared to their full-time counterparts, who are evaluated directly by mentors and lecturers.

In this virtual arena, where autonomy is both a weapon and a burden, online students navigate the academic landscape independently, relying heavily on self-study without the usual support provided to full-time students. Despite these challenges, a resilient group of online students perseveres in their pursuit of success. Many display tenacity, going to great lengths to showcase not only resilience but an unwavering commitment to their educational journey.







However, frustration and disillusionment have taken root among some online learners, prompting the exploration of alternative educational options. In the face of these challenges, it is crucial to acknowledge and appreciate the tenacity displayed by online students—a resilience forged in the crucible of adversity. Their commitment extends beyond themselves to a fervent desire to secure a brighter future for their families and future generations.

To address these challenges, Brian Ngutjinazo, a dedicated social activist and LLB (Hons) student, calls for action at the University of Namibia.

The call begins with communication, emphasizing the need for enhanced connection between the university and its online students across all faculties. Timely and transparent information dissemination becomes crucial to mitigate the frustrations faced by online learners.

A second crucial aspect of this educational uprising is the implementation of support systems tailored for the virtual community. This decree advocates for dedicated tutors and support staff well-versed in the unique struggles and challenges faced by those engaged in the intellectual battle in the virtual arena.

The third revolutionary tenet demands a reassessment of the online assessment system, aiming for fairness and equity in grading. This strategic adjustment seeks to eliminate the perceived gap between online students and their full-time counterparts, ushering in an era of academic equality.

In the arsenal of solutions, resource allocation takes center stage—an investment imperative to fortify the technological infrastructure supporting online education. This rallying cry calls for an equitable learning experience for all, regardless of their chosen mode of study.

The final call resonates in the corridors of academia, demanding comprehensive training for educators on the virtual frontlines. This training equips instructors to understand and address the unique needs of online learners, fostering a more supportive learning environment.

Through the implementation of these revolutionary solutions, the University of Namibia has the potential to transform into an institution that fosters inclusivity and support, empowering its online community for success in the ever-evolving landscape of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Brian Ngutjinazo, the herald of this academic revolution, passionately advocates for these changes—a crusade seeking to ensure an education that is not only fair but serves as a guiding light for all, regardless of their chosen mode of intellectual pursuit.