Star African football player to watch: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

WINDHOEK, OCT 21 – Meet Zambo Anguissa – a newcomer to Serie A, having joined Napoli on loan from Fulham at the start of the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old has also played for Stade de Reims, Olympique Marseille and Villarreal in his European club career.

He has quickly established himself as a regular under manager Luciano Spalletti, and while the Neapolitans have an option to purchase the player outright at the end of the loan contract in June of next year, the Indomitable Lions midfielder insists he is not thinking that far ahead.

“I immediately realised that Naples would be the right choice for me because I immediately felt everyone’s trust, when the proposal arrived, I did not think twice to accept,” he explained of his move to Naples.

“At this moment, I don’t think about the contract. I’m interested in playing: time will tell if I deserve to move here permanently. I am very happy to be here in Naples. We will see what happens, but now I think of the field and give my best every time I play.”

Zambo Anguissa’s teammate, Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, says the Cameroonian is exactly the kind of player they needed to bring to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to boost the squad and their hopes of challenging for top honours.

“He’s a very strong player, he can help us a lot,” Ospina explained of Zambo Anguissa. “We absolutely needed him, he has the right maturity and experience. He raised our level to achieve the targets we want.”

The Cameroonian joins fellow Africans Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) and Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) in forming the outfield ‘spine’ of this Napoli team, and all three will be looking to continue the fine form they have shown so far this season when they come up against Jose Mourinho and his Roma side.

