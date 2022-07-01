Namibia hit by power outage

Trending Now
July 1, 2022

By Kathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, July 1 – Most parts of the country including Katima Mulilo, Windhoek, and Swakopmund experienced a power outage at around 12 noon on Friday.

The outage lasted different lengths of time in different places.

According to a NamPower media statement, the power outage was nationwide and was a result of failure at an interconnector on the South African side which supplies Namibia.

The statement said the 220 kV line was overloaded after the 400 kV line, from which the country is normally supplied, had been out of service from Thursday evening.

The power utility estimated that the outage would last approximately 3-4 hours as the fault was a major one that would take long to repair although some places would get priority.

Members of the public were however warned to treat all electrical connections as live all the time to avoid accidents.

