Nedbank Namibia participates in Namibia Careers Expo to support youth employment

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 25 — On April 20-21, Nedbank Namibia took part in the Namibia Careers Expo held at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort. The event provided high school students with the chance to learn about different career options and industries. The team from Nedbank Namibia focused on promoting financial literacy among youth and helping students make informed decisions about their career options. Students were invited to take a personality test to identify career paths that best suited their personality. The team also provided information on various career opportunities in the banking industry and advised students on the necessary qualifications to work in the bank.

At the expo, participants were given the opportunity to present their company’s offerings to the students. Jason Kaisho, a Divisional Risk Analyst at Nedbank, presented to students on the different types of risk management areas in the bank and advised on the fields learners can specialize in to work in the risk-related field within the banking industry.

Jeomba Kaakunga, a Grade 12 student at Academia Secondary School who visited the Nedbank Namibia stand at the expo, appreciated the event, as he learned about various tertiary education institutions as well as career paths to choose from. After taking the Nedbank personality test, he discovered that a career in law would suit him best.

Bianca Muller, the Head of Human Capital at Nedbank Namibia, stressed the significance of such events and why Nedbank Namibia supports them. These events serve as a platform for career advice, exposure to students, and engagement between students and potential employers. Nedbank Namibia assists students with funding to study critical banking fields through its bursary schemes, such as Data Analytics, Information Technology, Financial Risk Management, and others.

The Namibia Careers Expo is a fantastic platform for students to explore various career paths and for Nedbank Namibia, a leading commercial bank, to interact with the next generation of talent. – Namibia Daily News